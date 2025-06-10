TCU Baseball: Transfer Portal Update
The transfer portal for college baseball has been open for nearly a week, and the TCU Horned Frogs have had their share of players depart. From household names to freshmen who never got their shot this past season, this is the one-stop shop for all names, not only those leaving the program, but also players joining it.
Horned Frogs Entering the Portal
1. Karson Bowen
A three-year starter and the catalyst of the Horned Frog offense. Bowen was the backstop for his first two seasons, before being bumped to first base this past season to make room for Nolan Traeger. Bowen had a career average of .308 in 152 games played.
2. Mason Bixby
The hard-throwing RHP has entered the portal after two seasons in Fort Worth. Bixby had all the makings to be an elite bullpen arm, but could never control the free passes. He had a 5.20 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched.
3. Trey Newmann
One of the most significant transfer portal acquisitions last season, Newmann played on the Team USA freshman team, but only pitched 4.1 innings this past year in his lone season in Fort Worth.
4. Jax Traeger
Jax is Nolan's older brother. In three seasons with the Horned Frogs, he pitched 15 innings and had 18 strikeouts.
5. Carson Cormier
After being red-shirted his first year in 2024, Carson pitched six innings and had nine strikeouts this past season for the Frogs.
6. Blake Rogers
A transfer in from Baylor, Rogers pitched one inning, striking out one and allowing an earned run.
7. Camden Sos
Sos spent two seasons in Fort Worth, primarily as a defensive replacement. Hit .136 in 22 at bats.
8. Jacob Silva
The younger brother of long-time shortstop Anthony Silva, Jacob is a switch-hitting catcher who has already generated some interest in the portal.
9. Freshman pitchers
A crop of freshman pitchers have also entered: Andrew Carter, Landon Young, Peter Gimino, Thomas Bridges, and Lucas Greenlee.
TCU Commitments from the portal
Currently, the Frogs have not gotten any players from the portal.