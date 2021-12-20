Skip to main content
    Christmas at TCU: Who and What Made the 2021 Nice List
    Santa is making a list and checking it twice. Who from TCU or what event made his Nice list this year?
    Photo: Barry Lewis

    It's that time of the year. Time for Santa to look back over the last year and determine who made his nice list and who made his naughty list. Looking back over the last year at TCU, a lot happened, and Santa has many people and events to consider.

    New coaches, the transfer portal, Name/Image/Likeness (NIL), postseason success in some sports, disappointing seasons in other sports - so many items for Santa to consider.

    Here's a look back at some of the events of 2021 that can help Santa with his list:

    Nice List

    Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

    This event is always a spectacular event to kick off the holiday season at TCU. Families make it a tradition. The campus looks beautiful with all the purple and white lights. The Commons area has a festive atmosphere for everyone - the Christmas Tree, Santa and Super Frog taking pictures with families, fireworks, and so much more fun.

    Women's Soccer Team

    .The team won the Big 12 Conference regular season and tournament. They advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the second straight year. Fans turned out and set attendance records. Several players and Coach Bell received post season honors. The program continues to impress, and we look forward to next season.

    Women's Rifle Team

    Not to be outdone, these women are competing with the soccer team to be one of the best teams on campus. The team won another Natty in 2019 and came in 2nd nationally last year. This year, they have already beat Navy, Army, The Citadel, and VMI. Their only loss was to West Virginia. Santa, give us another Natty!

    Swimming and Diving

    These guys are breaking school records every time they get in the water. They’re going to have a fantastic finish to their season. 

    Kirk Saarloos 

    When Schloss bolted in June, Frogs knew there was only one choice for the new coach. The team and previous players all showed overwhelming support. Bring on baseball, and let’s see what the new skipper can do  

    Spring Sports

    In just a few more weeks, a plethora of teams will resume or start their seasons - golf, tennis, beach volleyball just to name a few. Last year, so many had great seasons and postseasons. Let’s hope they continue their momentum.

    Football Recruiting Duo

    When Sonny Dykes was hired, he brought Ra’Shaad Samples with him from SMU. He also grabbed Bryan Carrington from Texas. This duo immediately hit the road and add a needed spark to the ‘crootin side of things. They were able to flip some recruits and sign some 4-star recruits on Early Signing Day.

    Helicopter Landing

    When Dykes was announced, he landed on the 50-yard line at The Carter. It was quite the dramatic entry followed by fireworks. It was a great way to get a nervous fan base excited about the new coach.

    New Big 12 Members  

    In September, the Big 12 announced four teams would soon be joining the conference - Cincinnati, BYU, Houston, and UCF. All four made a bowl game this year including Cincy’s CFP appearance. All will be a force to reckon with in basketball and other sports. Here’s to new competition. 

    Carlson’s Creations

    This Jumbotron entertainment during timeouts in men’s basketball games is back for another season. Third graders from Alice Carlson Elementary, the one across the street from campus, drew pictures of the team and coaches. Players then had to guess the subject. This is an absolute hysterical addition to pass time during those timeouts. 

    Tomorrow, we will reflect on the TCU Naughty list for Santa to consider. 

