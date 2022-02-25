Skip to main content
Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

Horned Frogs athletes have paved the way and changed the culture for the generations to come.

Horned Frogs athletes have paved the way and changed the culture for the generations to come.

"I don't want a black history month; Black history is American history." ~Morgan Freeman

Black History Month. It’s a great time to celebrate all of what our people accomplished to have the freedom we have now, but I wish this part of American history wasn’t boiled down to just one month. Regardless of it, things will continue to change. For now, together as a country, all we can do is continue to have conversations with each other and learn and accept each other's differences. Once we can do that, then I know our country is growing in the right direction. So we need to continue to put the spotlight on the ones that shaped and changed America to get where we are at right now. Black History did a lot. TCU’s Black History did a lot, and you’ll be shocked by these pioneer Horned Frogs that shaped and changed the way black athletes have freedom now.

Let's take time to credit some pioneers that paved the way for TCU black athletes today:

Vernell “Minnie” Armstrong

Riding the high of women’s basketball making its Olympic debut in 1976, an explosion of national interest for the sport ensued, with TCU debuting the game on campus in 1977. Vernell “Minnie” Armstrong transferred to TCU in 1977 after completing her service in the Army and was one of its pioneer players, its first player of color, and its first regional star. Armstrong’s 1102 points currently rank in the Top 20 on the Horned Frogs’ career chart, and her 718 career rebounds ranks 7th, even though she only played three seasons for the Horned Frogs. After her playing career, Armstrong continued her time on campus, helping coach the men’s team. She graduated from TCU cum laude with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Read More

James Cash

TCU built a statue after Dr. James Cash, the first black athlete at TCU, to break barriers of race and reconciliation initiative. James Cash was the first Black basketball player at TCU and in the Southwest Conference in 1966. Despite the discrimination and racism faced by Cash, he flourished on the court and in the classroom. He was a two-time Academic All-American and first-team All-SWC in 1969. Cash would go on to earn a Ph.D. from Purdue and then became the first Black professor at the Harvard Business School. The Business School's building now bears his name, dedicated this past September. Cash was an early expert in information technology and quickly became a highly sought-after mind for IT’s strategic use. He was on the boards of companies like Microsoft, Walmart, GE, and others. Cash later became a part-owner of the Boston Celtics.

There are so many black athletes that have changed the culture at TCU. It’s too many to name. Majority of the main sports at TCU consist of Black athletes. Like  LaDainian Tomlinson, Jerry Hughes, and Jalen Reagor of TCU football. Or like the young black athletes that are making a name for themselves like Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard, and many others like them. Then there are the record-breaking track athletes like Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya.

It's time to celebrate these black athletes for all that they do to reach greatness and break barriers for their people. TCU’s population of students is only 5.2 percent Black/African-American. The majority of 5 percent black students at TCU are primarily athletes, so it is only fitting that these athletes get the recognition on and off their playing field and court. It is easy for them to be boxed in. But with today’s generation of black athletes, they have more freedom to be them, be more creative, and open doors for the next man that steps up to the plate to create more history that Black America remembers.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

20200414_GLF_Sunrise_TXR_81390-f97f0cbed48d9bb_f97f0fb5-02d9-eac0-125d9ce3e23c745d
Baseball

TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska

By Adam Shirley
12 seconds ago
TCU Black Power Fist
Mem'ries Sweet

Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

By Nicholas Howard
12 seconds ago
Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball falls to #20 Texas

By Nicholas Howard
14 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) turns to shoot against Oklahoma Sooners guard Jmoja Gibson (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Tech Now Second; ISU Inches Up

By Barry Lewis
14 hours ago
Sander Jong; TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Match Point

By Tyler Brown
20 hours ago
FMS2AyKXIAMPqaI.jfif
Baseball

Weather Cold, Bats Hot In TCU Baseball Home Opener

By Brett Gibbons
20 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Three Horned Frogs Earn Preseason Conference Honors

By Nicholas Howard
20 hours ago
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: How the West Was Won

By Tyler Brown
21 hours ago