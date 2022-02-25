Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

"I don't want a black history month; Black history is American history." ~Morgan Freeman

Black History Month. It’s a great time to celebrate all of what our people accomplished to have the freedom we have now, but I wish this part of American history wasn’t boiled down to just one month. Regardless of it, things will continue to change. For now, together as a country, all we can do is continue to have conversations with each other and learn and accept each other's differences. Once we can do that, then I know our country is growing in the right direction. So we need to continue to put the spotlight on the ones that shaped and changed America to get where we are at right now. Black History did a lot. TCU’s Black History did a lot, and you’ll be shocked by these pioneer Horned Frogs that shaped and changed the way black athletes have freedom now.

Let's take time to credit some pioneers that paved the way for TCU black athletes today:

Vernell “Minnie” Armstrong

Riding the high of women’s basketball making its Olympic debut in 1976, an explosion of national interest for the sport ensued, with TCU debuting the game on campus in 1977. Vernell “Minnie” Armstrong transferred to TCU in 1977 after completing her service in the Army and was one of its pioneer players, its first player of color, and its first regional star. Armstrong’s 1102 points currently rank in the Top 20 on the Horned Frogs’ career chart, and her 718 career rebounds ranks 7th, even though she only played three seasons for the Horned Frogs. After her playing career, Armstrong continued her time on campus, helping coach the men’s team. She graduated from TCU cum laude with a degree in Criminal Justice.

James Cash

TCU built a statue after Dr. James Cash, the first black athlete at TCU, to break barriers of race and reconciliation initiative. James Cash was the first Black basketball player at TCU and in the Southwest Conference in 1966. Despite the discrimination and racism faced by Cash, he flourished on the court and in the classroom. He was a two-time Academic All-American and first-team All-SWC in 1969. Cash would go on to earn a Ph.D. from Purdue and then became the first Black professor at the Harvard Business School. The Business School's building now bears his name, dedicated this past September. Cash was an early expert in information technology and quickly became a highly sought-after mind for IT’s strategic use. He was on the boards of companies like Microsoft, Walmart, GE, and others. Cash later became a part-owner of the Boston Celtics.

There are so many black athletes that have changed the culture at TCU. It’s too many to name. Majority of the main sports at TCU consist of Black athletes. Like LaDainian Tomlinson, Jerry Hughes, and Jalen Reagor of TCU football. Or like the young black athletes that are making a name for themselves like Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard, and many others like them. Then there are the record-breaking track athletes like Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya.

It's time to celebrate these black athletes for all that they do to reach greatness and break barriers for their people. TCU’s population of students is only 5.2 percent Black/African-American. The majority of 5 percent black students at TCU are primarily athletes, so it is only fitting that these athletes get the recognition on and off their playing field and court. It is easy for them to be boxed in. But with today’s generation of black athletes, they have more freedom to be them, be more creative, and open doors for the next man that steps up to the plate to create more history that Black America remembers.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.