Long Drink Becomes a TCU Fan Favorite

It only took nearly 70 years for the Finnish Drink to make it to the US, but better late than never. Owned by a TCU alumni, Long Drink has quickly made Fort Worth, Texas its home away from home. The Frogs fans approve. In both the Legends and Champions Clubs and Suites you can see just about everyone with a long drink in hand.

Long Drink also made its way to Norman, Oklahoma via the KillerFrogs Bus Trip. While the Frogs' fans would have loved to celebrate a win with Long Drink; it sure did its job in drowning their sorrows. You'll soon understand why this drink is in a category all on its own. Don't just take KillerFrogs' word for it, try it for yourself.

Lonkero, also known as "long drink" is an alcoholic beverage that was made to be served to those attending the 1952 Olympics held in Helsinki. In anticipation of thirsty crowds, the government commissioned an alcohol company to invent a cool pre-mixed beverage, and the long drink was born. The tradition stuck after the athletes went home. Finland is also the source of the word ‘kalsarikannit,’ defined as "the feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear with no intention of going out." but I digress.

What exactly is a Long Drink?

This drink is a combination of gin and grapefruit soda with about a 5% ABV range. In the US, Long Drink gets associated with hard seltzers, but in Finland, long drink has its own category like beer, soda, or wine. The long drink category consists of drinks that are normally around 5.5% alc/vol., have a real liquor base, and are not made based on a cocktail recipe.

How does it taste?

It must taste pretty darn good considering, in Finland, long drinks are drunk year-round, on many occasions, by all ages and genders. Yes, I wrote that correctly: all ages. It clearly has a wide appeal. It is even known that people who typically turn their nose up to gin and/or grapefruit enjoy this drink. So what are you waiting for? Go try it!