KillerFrogs was established in 1997, and Horned Frogs across the world have watched it grow before their eyes. Well, the stars aligned, and it finally happened. KillerFrogs has entered the next phase in life as we announce its partnership with Sports Illustrated. We have joined the SI family under their entity network called FanNation. This is a piece of the pie that the KillerFrogs family has dreamt of since Day One. Scotty Nix and Wes Phelan are looking down from Heaven like proud fathers. Thank you both for laying the groundwork. KillerFrogs would be nothing without you two, and you are missed dearly. I’m honored to carry the torch forward.

Wes and Scott, KillerFrogs.com Shop Never a dull moment with these two guys KillerFrogs Annual Away Game Bus Ride Everyone must experience this at least one time.

Since becoming co-owner of KillerFrogs, several years ago, my goal, put simply, is to paint the world purple one person at a time. You see, I, like many of you reading this, was purple when purple wasn’t cool. Well, it’s cool now, and everyone should have the opportunity to know it!

KillerFrogs Has You To Thank

I want to take a moment to thank the Killer team members who have been a part of this long journey:

- Sean Foushee, the Voice of KillerFrogs, and the man behind the scenes. Sean is my lifeline.

- Kelly Nix Culpepper, Scott’s widow and co-owner of KillerFrogs. Thank you for trusting me with KillerFrogs.

- Mike Bali, my husband, for believing in me and trusting that I could pull this off.

- Tony Beblowski, our killer photographer with many years of capturing player's best moments.

- Rema Rhone, our fearless evangelist. If you want something done efficiently and right, Rema is your woman.

- Keith Robinson, social media guru. Anytime you see something on KillerFrogs social media that makes you laugh, you can thank Keith for that release of endorphins.

- WC, TCU Hall of Fame, and Jennifer Nix, soon to be the new co-owners of KillerFrogs. I know Scott is smiling knowing that you are about to fill his shoes.

- Hunter Nix, recruiting specialist. I can’t wait to see your recruiting knowledge and passion spread its wings on KillerFrogs Fan Nation.

- Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame and football specialist. Your energy is contagious and your halftime shows are killer!

- Nathan Hernandez, TCU Football Alumni, and KillerFrogs football specialist. We needed to add some youth to the team. You came highly recommended by Mark Cohen and the rest is history. Thanks for sticking with us.

- And now to the newest members. Our KillerFrogs FanNation Team: Barry Lewis, Nicholas Howard, Iman Suliman, Dean Dodson, Lindsey Dixon, Greg Sherman, and Adam Shirley. We are just getting started but a huge thank you to Nick and Iman for jumping in headfirst. Y’all are going to kill it in life with your tenacity. Barry, you are my second lifeline. I couldn’t have gotten KillerFrogs FanNation off the ground without you.

I couldn’t go without mentioning the members of the KillerFrogs Fan Forum, aka TCU’s finest recruiting tool. I'm at a loss for words to describe this group; you must experience it for yourself. I’d be remised if I didn’t thank all of you. Thank you for your wit, knowledge, and banter. The KillerFrogs Fan Forum has the largest following of any other TCU social platform. You all have given us the ability to contribute back to TCU and the community. Without you, we would have never been in the position to partner with Sports Illustrated. So, I know, in typical fan forum fashion, y’all were cursing the change, but you’ll get used to it, eventually.

The Journey to Today

I received my undergrad from TCU in 1998 and my master's several years later. I was a co-ed cheerleader and a Kappa Kappa Gamma. I grew up in Aledo and loved sports as soon as I was introduced to them. I dabbled in every sport offered to me from elementary school through high school. I fell in love with gymnastics, though, and dedicated several of my formative years to that sport. Softball was my first team sport, and it carried me through my weekend warrior days as an adult. After finding out I was named after Nolan Ryan, I was always partial to baseball, so you can always find me in my happy place watching TCU Baseball at Lupton Stadium. I can’t tell you the exact moment I fell in love with TCU, except that it wasn’t until I was older. I looked back on my days there and realized how blessed I was to be a part of the Horned Frogs family. It’s a special place. A little hidden gem. That’s why, I feel, coaches and staff stay so long. It’s a perfect balance of God, family, and work.

Lastly, I always tell people that TCU is my family's love language. I have the best memories of going to all the TCU football games with my mom and dad. I wish mom was able to understand what’s happening with KillerFrogs. She would be at every event with me. I have her to thank for my love of sports. My dad taught me at a young age to always finish what you start; never break a commitment. Both the love and discipline were the perfect combo for my journey with KillerFrogs.

Zeller's Love Language is TCU The last year mom was able to go to games.

So, here’s to a new era. Please continue to be a part of my mission to paint the word purple, one person at a time. Thanks to SI, it just got a little easier. Go Frogs!