TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Houston
TCU suffered arguably its worst loss of the season last Friday night when it lost to Houston 30-19.
The Cougars were in the midst of a horrendous offensive stretch and had not scored in their last two games. But a quarterback change to Zeon Chriss proved to be a difference-maker against a TCU defense that continues to struggle mightily.
Because of how much the Frogs’ defense has struggled this season, quarterback Josh Hoover has had to try and out-score every team TCU has played. He was unable to do so on Friday and also continued his turnover problems. He finished 23/37 for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers sound solid, but they also came with his usual turnovers. Hoover threw two interceptions and also lost another fumble. The Frogs’ offense has had turnover issues since the first game and they are not getting any better.
The first interception came with three minutes left in the first quarter when the Frogs trailed 7–0. It was a horrible way to end a dreadful first quarter for TCU. On the very next possession, after Houston scored again to go up 14–0, Hoover forced another throw down the field, which was picked off again. The Frogs were down 17-0 before Hoover threw his first touchdown pass to Savion Williams.
However, that touchdown was immediately answered by 71 yard rushing touchdown by Chriss. From that point forward, the game felt like it was over.
Hoover’s second touchdown pass was to Jack Bech to cut the lead to 27-19 in the fourth quarter. One final Hoover turnover ended the game for good when he fumbled while being sacked in the final minute. With that final fumble, TCU’s shocking loss to the worst team in the Big 12 was complete.
Hoover’s numbers looked solid like they always do, aside from the turnovers. But the turnovers have been a huge problem all season and continue to be. It is expected at this point that Hoover will throw at least one interception and have at least one fumble in every game. TCU’s defense is not good enough to be able to overcome that many turnovers.
Josh Hoover's Grade Against Houston: C+
Reason for this grade:
- Turnovers
- More Turnovers
- Even More Turnovers
+ A couple of nice throws like he has every game
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.