TCU To Retire Desmond Bane's Jersey
TCU will make Desmond Bane's jersey the sixth ever retired in program history when the Frogs host Texas Tech on February 18.
Bane played four seasons at TCU from 2016-2020, leaving as the Frogs' all-time leader in 3-pointers (249), wins (84), and games played (141).
The two-time All-Big 12 Conference selection ranks third all-time in points (1,784) and made field goals (659) with the fifth best program 3-point percentage (43.3).
The 6-foot-5 guard won the 2017 NIT as a freshman and helped take the Frogs to its first NCAA Tournament in 20 years in 2018.
After two All-Big 12 selections in his junior and senior years, the original zero-star recruit from Indiana became the second player in program history to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Bane was taken 30th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, eventually earning a five year, $197 million contract extension due to his elite play.
