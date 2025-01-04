TCU Women's Basketball: Cincinatti Preview
This Saturday (January 4th) could be an historic day in Schollmaier Arena, as the TCU Women's Basketball team takes aim at the first 15-1 start in program history. Mark Cambell's team has already matched their season best from last season of 14-1 after defeating Colorado at home 63-50.
TCU's average margin of victory at home this season has been 36.6 points, and they have held nine of their eleven opponents to under 55 points at home. Madison Conner is familiar with the Bearcats, as last season, she finished with 31 points against them and was one of five games with more than 30 points scored.
The Bearcats are a good team in their own right. They play extremely tough defense, allowing their opponents to score an average of 57.3 points per game. The Bearcats had an 11-point comeback, led by 20 unanswered points against BYU.
Jillian Hayes and Tinya Hylton will lead the Bearcats. Hayes (16.3) and Hylton (12.9) are the only members of the team to average double digits in scoring this season, with Hayes leading the team in rebounding and Hylton leading in assists.
Stats To know for TCU
1. They have recorded 20+ assist in eight home games
Hailey Van Lith leads the team with 6.1 per game, with Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter behind her.
2. 2nd in the nation in 3-pointers
They trail only Tennessee for the national lead and are led by Madison Conner who has 58 on the season and nearly an average of four made 3-pointers per game
3. They have held opponents below their season average in scoring 12 times
The Frogs are only allowing opponents to score 52.1 points per game against them.
4. Sedona Prince leads the country in blocks
At 52 blocks this season (3.1 per game), Prince has been dominant on defense and now has 25 career games with three or more blocks.
5. The Hailey Van Lith Effect
HVL is the only player in the country averaging 18 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her 92 assists on the season is fourth in the country
This game will take place at 7 p.m. (or two hours after the men's game is concluded) at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, on Saturday, January 4th,
