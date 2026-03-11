Olivia Miles is receiving national recognition for her performances this season, as she is a finalist for the highest individual honors in college basketball entering the NCAA Tournament.

Miles, the Big 12 Player of the Year, leads No. 14 TCU in scoring (19.6 points), steals (1.79), assists (6.4), and minutes played per game (35.1). She now holds the single-season record for assists (216 as of March 10), a mark Hailey Van Lith held for about 1 calendar year. Another Van Lith record could fall in the opening round of the NCAA tournament as Miles needs 13 points to claim TCU’s single-season record for points.

Miles earned a spot on the finalist list for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday as determined by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. She is one of five finalists and the only player from the Big 12 on the list.

The 2026 Women’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award also placed Miles on its ballot alongside 14 other finalists.

For Miles, the first round of the Big Dance isn't just about a win; it's about officially etching her name at the very top of the Horned Frogs' record books.

Nancy Lieberman Award

Rori Harmon (Texas), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Raven Johnson (South Carolina), and Tonie Morgan are the other finalists for the Lieberman Award.

Miles became the first TCU player to receive final consideration for the Lieberman Award and is in the top five for the second time in her career. She nabbed a finalist spot in 2024-25 at Notre Dame.

The finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee, and the winner will be determined ahead of the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fans can vote for the remaining rounds starting March 12. Fan vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

John R. Wooden Award

The John R. Wooden Award national ballot is chosen by a pair of national college basketball experts. Players on this ballot are front-runners to be named to the Wooden Award All-America Team and claim the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player honors.

Miles has appeared on the Wooden Award national ballot in each of her last three completed seasons on the court. She first made the final 15 as a sophomore in 2022-23 and then missed the 2023-24 season with an injury.

Miles, a 5-10 graduate student, is one of three players in TCU history to appear on the Wooden Award national ballot in the last calendar year. Van Lith and Sedona Prince snagged Wooden Award All-American accolades in March 2025.

The Big 12 Conference had two players on the ballot: Miles and Iowa State center, Audi Crooks.

Wooden Award National Ballot

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Madison Booker, Texas

Jaloni Cambride, Ohio State

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Rori Harmon, Texas

Hannah, Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Olivia Miles, TCU

Olivia Olson, Michigan

Sarah Strong, UConn

What’s Next for TCU?

Miles and No. 14 TCU will have some time off before hitting the court again for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on either Friday, March 20, or Saturday, March 21.

The Horned Frogs will find out their tournament draw on Sunday, March 15 during ESPN’s selection show at 7 p.m. Currently, TCU is projected as a No. 3 seed in the Sacramento region 4 according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme. Idaho (14 seed), Alabama (6 seed) and Nebraska or Richmond (11 seeds) round out TCU’s host site.



