TCU Women's Golf: Earns Third Team Title at the Chevron Collegiate
The TCU Women's Golf team delivered one of the most dominant performances in program history, finishing an impressive 34-under to claim the team title at the Chevron Collegiate. The 16th-ranked Horned Frogs entered the final round trailing No. 17 Texas A&M by four strokes but came out firing, surging ahead with an eight-under front nine. They sealed the victory in a dominant style, carding a combined 13 birdies on the back nine and posting a stellar 15-under final round to secure the championship win.
Freshman Camille Min-Gaultier delivered an amazing final round, firing a seven-under 65 to secure outright runner-up honors as she shot 13-under for the tournament. Sofia Barroso Sá also impressed, finishing 10-under to tie for third place. Both Min-Gaultier and Barroso Sá posted sub-70 scores in all three rounds. Senior captain Meagan Winans added to TCU’s dominance, shooting six-under to finish tied for 12th, giving the Horned Frogs three players under par and inside the top 15. These three also notched collegiate low-54 hole records.
Min-Gaultier, a French native, recorded the best 54-hole score by a freshman in program history. She came just one stroke shy of matching TCU’s all-time record for low tournament score vs. par. The Horned Frogs broke their school record for low tournament total and low 54-hole score vs. par with their stellar tournament in Houston. The Horned Frogs earned their 55th tournament championship and 21st under head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin.
Min-Gaultier has had an amazing season so far. She earned her second runner-up finish and is now on a run of five straight top-20s. She has shot even or under par in nine of her last 12 rounds, dating back to her second-place showing at the Jim West Challenge in October.
Barroso Sá was a birdie machine as she carded four back nine birdies. This lifted the junior into the top three of the individual leaderboard. This allowed her to capture her team-leading sixth top-20 of the 2024-25 campaign. Barroso Sá tied for the tournament high in birdies (16).
Winans carded a one-under round in her final trip across the course. The only senior on TCU’s roster has finished under par in consecutive tournaments for the first time in her career.
Gracie McGovern and Kirstin Angosta finished out TCU’s five-player lineup, tying for 50th and 61st place. McGovern finished three-over, while Angosta was six over. Angosta shot a four-under 68 in the final round and tallied a team-best five birdies over the Frogs’ first 12 holes. Sofie Dimitrova competed in this tournament as an individual and tied for 64th at seven over.
This squad is the first team in 35 years to win multiple championships in the same season. This win will probably have the Frogs on the cusp of entering the top 10 rankings. The Horned Frogs beat a lot of top 20 teams in this tournament, including No. 1 Arkansas, who finished third and No.12 Mississippi State in their championship run. The Horned Frogs have now earned six straight top-five team finishes and are now the only Big 12 team with three team titles to its name this season.
Coach Ravaioli-Larkin has this team rolling this season, and they don't look to be slowing down one bit. The Horned Frogs will make a quick turnaround as they will tee it up at the MountainView Collegiate, with play beginning on Sunday at The Preserve Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona.
TCU Individual Leaderboard
2. Camille Min-Gaultier (-13, 69-69-65 = 203)
T3. Sofia Barroso Sá (-10, 69-68-69 = 206)
T12. Meagan Winans (-6, 71-68-71 – 210)
T50. Gracie McGovern (+3, 74-69-76 – 219)
T61. Kirstin Angosta (+6, 77-77-68 = 222)
T64. Sofie Dimitrova (+7, 75-76-72 = 223) *
* Denotes individual
Team Leaderboard
1. #16 TCU (-34, 283-274-273 = 830)
2. #17 Texas A&M (-25, 281-272-286 = 839)
3. #1 Arkansas (-24, 281-283-276 = 840)
T4. #12 Mississippi State (-19, 277-287-281 = 845)
T4. #42 SMU (-19, 283-282-280 = 845)
6. Illinois (-17, 291-281-275 = 847)
7. #21 Houston (-13, 288-279-284 = 851)
8. North Texas (-8, 294-278-284 = 856)
9. UTSA (-5, 287-286-286 = 859)
10. Tulsa (-2, 283-283-296 = 862)
11. #62 Maryland (E, 279-281-304 = 864)
12. #33 Iowa State (+1, 288-283-294 = 865)
13. Texas Tech (+19, 292-296-295 = 883)
14. Texas State (+20, 291-297-296 = 884)
15. Indiana (+21, 299-293-293 = 885)
16. Iowa (+29, 309-290-294 = 893)
