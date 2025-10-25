The Horned Frogs Lead West Virginia 20-7 at the Half
On a cold evening in Morgantown, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to head into the bye week with another conference win, this time over the West Virginia Mountaineers. While West Virginia hasn't necessarily been a formidable opponent this year, the Morgantown faithful have a tendency to have better performances at home.
Last week, TCU kept their Big 12 title game hopes alive with a 42-36 win over the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers on the other hand had a less-than-ideal game against UCF as they lost 45-13 in Orlando, Florida.
TCU's defense shined in the first half with three stops on fourth down, resulting in the Frogs having solid field position on each drive. With a late field goal, TCU took a 20-7 lead into halftime.
First Quarter
The Frogs dominated the first quarter by going up 10-0 against the Mountaineers in less than 11 minutes of gametime. Nate McCashland nailed a 35-yard field goal on TCU's opening drive, and TCU later found the endzone with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter. It was Trent Battle with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the Frogs up 10-0.
Standout wide receiver for the Frogs, Eric McAlister, totaled three receptions in the first quarter for 45 receiving yards. With a TCU offense that was struggling to find big plays, the senior helped the Frogs sustain drives early in the game. For Andy Avalos's defense, the first quarter couldn't have been better.
2nd Quarter
The Mountaineers opened the second quarter by getting on the scoreboard as quarterback Scotty Fox found Grayson Barnes for a 17-yard passing touchdown. It was the first drive that the Mountaineers had been able to sustain for more than four total plays.
TCU would then respond with a touchdown of their own as Josh Hoover found McAlister once again for a 4-yard passing touchdown, giving the Frogs a 17-7 lead. Chunk plays from Major Everhart and Jordan Dwyer allowed the TCU offense to make their way down into the West Virginia red zone.
After the Mountaineers crossed midfield on the following drive, TCU's defense stepped up for the Frogs with another fourth down stop. After the turnover on downs, Battle immediately made his presence felt with a 46-yard rush all the way down to the West Virginia 12-yard line. While TCU had multiple opportunities to score late in the second quarter, Coach Sonny Dykes elected to settle for the field goal to take a 20-7 lead.
Halftime Score: TCU 20, West Virginia 7
TCU
West Virginia
182
Total Yards
132
114
Passing Yards
95
68
Rushing Yards
33
4-35
Penalties
4-36
15:42
Time of Possession
13:19