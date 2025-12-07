TCU Lands Premier Big 12 Bowl Berth

TCU fans don’t have to worry about playing in a subpar bowl game this season, as it was announced today that the Horned Frogs will match up with No. 16 USC in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30.

The Alamo Bowl has been an annual fixture since 1993 at the Alamodome, with the Big 12 joining the tie-in lineup three years later. The Pac-12 — which technically still exists in bowl contracts even if the conference itself no longer resembles its old self — has supplied teams on and off since the early ’90s, returning annually in 2010. That grandfathered-in agreement explains USC’s spot this season.

The game typically features the Big 12’s No. 2 team against the Pac-12’s No. 2, but with Iowa State and Kansas State bowing out of bowl season amid coaching upheaval — and a few other dominoes falling — a spot opened for TCU to head to San Antonio and play in what’s widely considered the Big 12’s premier bowl tie-in.

TCU Has a Good History in the Alamo Bowl

Dec 28, 2017; San Antonio, TX, United States; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ben Banogu (15) and tight end Cole Hunt (81) kiss the championship trophy after the 2017 Alamo Bowl against the Stanford Cardinal at Alamodome. TCU defeated Stanford 39-37.

TCU’s two lone appearances in the Alamo Bowl have both been successful trips. Following a 10-2 2015 campaign, the No. 11 Horned Frogs were pitted against No. 15 Oregon in what ended up being one of the best bowl games ever played. TCU, without star quarterback Trevone Boykin, went down 31-0 after two quarters but scored 31 unanswered to send the game to overtime. It was in the extra period where backup signal-caller Bram Kohlhausen and the rest of the Horned Frogs pulled off the impossible and came back to win. Head coach Gary Patterson, who changed his shirt at halftime to try to change the team’s fortunes, was doused with Gatorade, and TCU left San Antonio in pure bliss.

The Horned Frogs earned another berth in the Alamo Bowl in 2017, this time against No. 13 Stanford. Yet again, TCU dug itself into a hole — this time by going down 21-3 in the middle of the second quarter. But just as it did against Oregon, TCU — led by Kenny Hill and star receiver Jalen Reagor — ended up coming back and winning 39-37.

If all goes well, the Frogs won’t require such a comeback this time around, though should such a thing happen again, there won’t be any complaining from the TCU faithful.

TCU Meets USC in a Bowl Game - Again

This will be the second bowl game in which TCU has played USC. Many Frog fans will remember the 1998 Sun Bowl. TCU was 8-4 going into that game. It was their first bowl game in four years, but it was also only the third bowl game for TCU since 1965.

USC was 9-3. Carson Palmer was the USC quarterback. Dennis Francionne was TCU's head coach. Gary Patterson was the DC for the Frogs. TCU was not given a chance, but won that game 28-19.

Will TCU See Any Opt-Outs?

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs after the catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Forecasting who will and won’t play in the bowl game is a difficult task. It can be reasonably assumed that players like Eric McAlister, who is slated to be selected in next year’s NFL draft, won’t be participating. His absence would obviously be a blow, but the Frogs were without Savion Williams and Jack Bech in last year’s New Mexico Bowl, and that ended up going just fine.

In the end — no matter who plays and who doesn’t — this matchup against USC presents TCU with a prime opportunity to go toe-to-toe with one of the sport’s premier programs. For the first time since the 2022 season, the Frogs will have a chance to prove to the college football universe that they can play with the big boys.

