Can TCU Finally Find A Way To Win In Morgantown? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
Earlier this week, one of our writers, Seth, described TCU's recent woes against West Virginia as Appalachian Affliction. Since both teams joined the Big 12 in 2012, the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) have struggled to find a way to beat the Mountaineers (3-4, 0-4 Big 12).
West Virginia holds an 8-5 advantage in the all-time series against TCU, with all but one of those meetings coming in Big 12 play. TCU has only won three times in Morgantown - 2012, 2014, and 2022.
However, this year, West Virginia is struggling. It is not only one of the worst teams in the conference but also ranks low nationally. They rank 100th in FBS with 354.1 yards per game on offense, and 116th on defense, allowing 416.4 yards per game to their opponent.
So, what does this mean? Our staff feels that TCU will find a way to avert the Appalachian Affliction and come away with a huge win. With a win, TCU will become bowl eligible. Our staff unanimously picked the Frogs. We are predicting a three-score win with our average margin of victory over 17 points. We are also predicting a total of 58 points to be scored between the two teams.
Last week, JD and Carson came the closest. Carson had TCU winning 42-34, while JD had TCU winning 41-35. The actual score was 42-36. Brett, though, still holds the edge on the leaderboard, as he is the only one at 6-1 (thanks to his pick of Kansas State two weeks ago).
Ten of us are at 5-2, with JD at the top of that group with two closest predictions.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Eight
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
6
1
3
84
2
JD
5
2
2
105
3
Carson
5
2
1
114
4
Ryder
5
2
1
143
5
Nick
5
2
0
85
6
Ryann
5
2
0
109
7 (tie)
Tori
5
2
0
110
7 (tie)
Zion
5
2
0
110
9
Davis
5
2
0
118
10
Mac
5
2
0
123
11
Nate
5
2
0
163
12
Ian
4
3
0
94
13
Barry
4
3
0
111
14
Andrew
4
3
0
123
15
Seth*
0
2
0
21
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs at the West Virginia Mountaineers
Andrew Bauhs (4-3) - TCU 45-21
Barry Lewis (4-3) - TCU 35-27
Brett Gibbons (6-1, three closest predictions)- TCU 31-17
Carson Wersal (5-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 38-21
Davis Wilson (5-2) - TCU 41-21
Ian Napetian (4-3) - TCU 34-17
JD Andress (5-2; two closest predictions) - TCU 38-20
Mac Walters (5-2) - TCU 42-28
Nate Cross (5-2) - TCU 48-35
Nick Girimonte (5-2) - TCU 36-21
Ryann Zeller (5-2) - TCU 33-20
Ryder Solberg (5-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 38-13
Seth Dowdle* (0-2) - TCU 35-14
Tori Couch (5-2) - TCU 35-14
Zion Trammell (5-2 - TCU 35-14
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
TCU travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Saturday, October 25, at 5 pm CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+.