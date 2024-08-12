Angels' Nolan Schanuel Says Christian Moore "Has the Tools" for the Big Leagues
All eyes remain on Christian Moore as he continues to dominate in the Minor Leagues. It took just two games for Moore to be promoted from Single-A to Double-A, and since then, he's maintained a .543 batting average, with 13 RBIs and 6 home runs, including a walk-off homer in his fifth professional game.
Moore's success has garnered attention across the MLB world, including from Angels first baseman and 2023 first-round pick Nolan Schanuel. Schanuel expressed confidence in Moore's potential, stating, "(Moore) has the tools to be where I’m at and where everyone in this locker room is."
The buzz around a potential big-league call-up for Moore has only intensified as he continues to dominate in Double-A. If the Angels decide to promote him, it would likely happen no earlier than September to preserve Moore's rookie status for the 2025 season.
Moore was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 8th overall pick in the MLB Draft. In his junior year at Tennessee, he recorded a .375 batting average, 74 RBIs, and 34 home runs. Moore also set Tennessee program records for career home runs and home runs in a single season.
Moore posted an incredible 2024 season stat line. He was a crucial piece to Tennessee's national championship-winning team. Over his three years at Tennessee, Moore finished with a .338 batting average, 61 home runs, 160 RBI and 162 starts, which is ironically the same number of games in a full MLB regular season. He also became just the second player ever to hit for the cycle during the College World Series.
He reeled in multiple national awards following the 2024 college baseball season including multiple outlets naming him a first-team All-American. He is the seventh Volunteer to be drafted in the first round since 2015. Moore is expected to be the first of many Volunteers drafted in this class.
