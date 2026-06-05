Another Young Tennessee Baseball Player Enters the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost many players when it comes to the college baseball transfer portal, including one of their top players in the state of Tennessee, who was with the Tennessee baseball program for just one season. This time, the player that the Vols lost is an infielder and outfielder by the name of Hutson Chance.

Hutson Chance Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chance is one of the more gifted players from the Tennessee baseball program as a true freshman, and he was expected to be one of the players with the brightest futures. Although he didn't play in the 2026 college baseball season, he was expected to be a contributor moving forward now that the Vols will be losing many players to the MLB Draft, and have already lost multiple players to the transfer portal, including arguably their biggest departure yet, Jay Abernathy.

Chance is just another name in the portal for the Vols, but this one hurts not because of what he has done or who he is, but more so, what he can bring to the table. He was previously a top-25 recruit in the state of Tennessee and was someone that the Vols were willing to take a chance on. He was able to prove to this staff that he was worthy of a commitment, and he later committed with everything to prove. The big thing that caught the attention of the staff is his versatility, as he is one of the more versatile players on the roster. This would have helped him see the field faster than some of the others in this class.

As of now, the Tennessee Vols transfer will be looking for a new home, but it remains unknown where he could or may be going.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)