Blake Lundy Reaffirms His Tennessee Commitment Following Tony Vitello Departure
Blake Lundy is one of the better high school baseball prospects who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. He is an in-state prospect from Baylor High School, who is currently an infielder. He is a C, 1B, and 3B for the Red Raiders, and is a Perfect Game 10/10 prospect.
This means Lundy is someone they believe will be a high draft pick or an elite college prospect, if not both. Lundy is a class of 2027 commit and is someone who can absolutely be a high-caliber player.
He caught up with Vols On SI recently to discuss what his thoughts are now that Tony Vitello is gone and Josh Elander has been named as the head baseball coach. Here is what he had to say.
Blake Lundy Talks Josh Elander and More
"I am very excited about the decision to continue with the staff that has helped make this program what it is today. Coach Elander was the only person I wanted to see get the head coach job, and he completely deserves it," said the talented prospect who has been committed for quite some time now.
Lundy would then leave a message for Vitello. Here is what he had to say.
"Coach V, congratulations on being the first college coach to be chosen for a manager position straight from college. Being from Tennessee and having a family that bleeds Orange, you have made Tennessee baseball relevant again. Vol For Life!"
What does it mean to Lundy that almost everyone has remained committed.
"I think it means a lot that no one has de-committed from Tennessee even though there has been a head coach change. That goes to show how great coach Elander has been through this process, and he's been very transparent with everything that has happened. I can't wait to get up to Knoxville and play under him in 2027."
Is he going to remain committed, or is he testing the waters at this time?
"Yes. I am 100% committed to the Vols. Growing up in Tennessee and being a Tennessee fan, we all know what the power T means. We're committed even through times of adversity. Rocky Top is home to me."
The goal for Lundy has been set in his mind. He is hopeful that he and his team can accomplish something huge in this high school season. He provided more insight to close off the article.
"Winning a state championship with my high school brothers is what's next for me. We have a great tradition and history of winning at Baylor, and I want to be a part of that. After that, I'll be in be in Knoxville chasing a natty!"