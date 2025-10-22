Businesses Offer Tony Vitello Lifetime Supply if He Stays at Tennessee
Tennessee fans refuse to go down in this battle without a fight, as they have started to look for some of the biggest reasons to keep one of their greatest college coaches of all time in any sport, as Tony Vitello remains the Vols best baseball coach ever.
While many things go into that as a whole, it is worth mentioning that he is one of the many coaches that continues to put his team in the best positions to win games and championships. He has already landed multiple different SEC championships, but the biggest factor in his career at Tennessee is the fact that he led this team to the National Championship and won the title in one of the most dominant college baseball seasons that we have seen up to date.
Many believe the Vols have the chance to win another title sooner rather than later, but with that comes the demand for a great coach. Vitello is a great coach and leaves no doubt, but the Tennessee Vols coach may not be in Knoxville for long. That is because he has received an offer to take an MLB manager spot.
Vitello was linked to be the front-runner for the San Francisco Giants job, and then he was one of the many coaches who had interest, but here's the catch. If Vitello takes the job, he will be the first collegiate coach to jump directly up to a manager position in history.
While Vitello was reportedly close to finalizing a deal, it leaves the question remaining if he will be staying at Tennessee. Businesses all over have started to become a factor in an attempt to keep Vitello in Knoxville. They are attempting to give the talented coach an offer of his own.
Businesses Offer Tony Vitello a Lifetime Supply
Balter Beerworks has offered Vitello a lifetime supply of Beer if he stays in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers.
That wasn't all, as Knox Dough offered something of their own in the comments of the post. "Add free cookie dough and rolled ice cream to the list for Coach Tony V!"
A Taco place by the name of Chivo has announced that they are also willing to offer Vitello a lifetime supply. Take a look at their post, which also reads "we hear California sucks."
It is visible that no one wants the Tennessee Volunteers coach to leave, and he will have some big decisions ahead of him.