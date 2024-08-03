Christian Moore Promoted to Double-A
After playing two game at Single- A Christian Moore has been promoted to Double-A by the Los Angeles Angels.
It took just two games for Christian Moore to be promoted to Double-A following an outstanding start with the Inland Empire 66ers, the Los Angeles Angels' Single-A affiliate. In his professional debut, Moore went 2-for-5, highlighted by a three-run double in the top of the second inning, marking his first career RBIs. He remained hot in his second outing, going 4-for-6 and hitting his first professional home run. After two games, Moore boasts a .545 batting average and six RBIs.
Angels manager Ron Washington commented on Moore's performance in Single-A.
"We get videos every night and what I saw down at Inland, he was a man among boys, and he should be. He played for a big-time college and played in big-time games. He went down there and played against 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds. And it just looked like he needed another challenge." Washington said.
Moore was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 8 pick in the MLB Draft. He left a lasting legacy at Tennessee, holding the program's records for most career home runs and most home runs in a single season. During his junior season, Moore posted a .375 batting average with 74 RBIs and 34 home runs. He helped lead the Vols to their first College World Series championship in program history and became the first player in 68 years to hit for the cycle during the Vols' opening game in the College World Series.
Christian Moore is set to play his first game with the Los Angeles Angels' Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, on Saturday, Aug. 3.
