New College Coach Linked as Possible Option For Tennessee Baseball Head Coaching Job
The Tennessee Volunteers have the tall task of searching for a replacement head baseball coach following the Wednesday news that Vitello is moving on from the Tennessee program and accepted a job with the San Francisco Giants. The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to still get a good option, as they can stay in-house or go out and get a star coach.
The Tennessee Vols have already seen an outside name linked to their watch list, as this coach is one of the more attractive options. Here is what On3's Chris Low had to say about Tennessee's baseball coaching search just hours after Vitello accepted the job.
Coach Linked as Possible Tennessee Candidate
"There will be major support among Tennessee fans and players for Danny White to hire associate head coach Josh Elander as Tony Vitello's replacement, but Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski will also be a prominent name to watch."
Shayne Pickering from Vols On SI also believes the Oregon coach is an option to watch for the Tennessee job. Here is what he had to say.
"Perhaps the most proven coaching candidate with no connections to the program that could potentially be realistic would be Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski. He was linked to the recent opening at Mississippi State, but was not hired, leaving the door open for other future top job openings to come his way. He came up as an assistant for SEMO and then national programs in Florida, Arizona, and Oregon before taking the head coach job at Purdue and then returning to Eugene, which is where he is now. Taking out the cancelled COVID season, his first four years as the head coach at Oregon, he has gone 156-83, building a stronger program every year, taking a noticeable step forward every two seasons, which would line up well this year for the Ducks. He made a regional in his first two seasons as he established the foundation, and he built on that success, going 81-44 the following two years with super regional appearances in each. In his short tenure as the leader of the Ducks program, he has produced 24 draft selections as well as a large number of All-American seasons, including a strong season from outfielder Mason Neville last season, who led the entire nation in home runs," said Pickering in his article full of coaching candidates.
