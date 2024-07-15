Dylan Dreiling Selected By Texas Rangers in the Second Round of 2024 MLB Draft
Tennessee Volunteers outfielder Dylan Dreiling has been selected by the Texas Rangers with the No. 65 pick in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Tennessee outfielder Dylan Dreiling capped off a historic day for the Volunteers, becoming the fourth Tennessee player to be selected in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft. His second-round selection by the Texas Rangers set a new program record for the most draft picks in the first two rounds in Tennessee baseball history.
Dreiling surged himself across MLB Draft boards after a breakout sophomore season, highlighted by an exceptional performance in the College World Series where he earned Most Outstanding Player honors. Throughout the Vols championship pursuit, he posted a team-leading .542 batting average in the College World Series, while racking up three home runs and 11 RBIs. Additionally, Dreiling became the first player in College World Series history to homer in all three games of the championship series.
The first-team All-SEC outfielder finished his sophomore campaign with a .341 batting average, 23 home runs, and a team-leading 75 RBIs which ranks as the sixth most in program history. Dreiling becomes the 39th Volunteer to be drafted since Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello took over in 2018. Vitello spoke with MLB Network following Dreiling's selection:
"He hits three homers to end the year in the championship series, was incredible for us. We talk about comps [comparisons] all the time, our strength coach would call him Honus Wagner. For those that don’t know, basically it’s an old school swing. But certainly, it works for him.” Vitello went on to say "A kid from a northern state who made a huge jump. In big, big moments, he’s super completive and confident, but the heart rate stays right where it needs to be.” Vitello said.
