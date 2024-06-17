Game Balls for Tennessee's Win Over North Carolina in College World Series
Here's a look at the players that paved the way to the Vols 6-1 win over North Carolina.
The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers moved closer towards their pursuit of becoming the first No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series since the Miami Hurricanes in 1999, after the Vols clinched a commanding (6-1) victory over No. 4 North Carolina in Sunday's matchup. Here's a glimpse at the players who were instrumental in Tennessee's win.
Drew Beam
Tennessee right-handed pitcher Drew Beam delivered a dominant performance on the mound, holding the North Carolina lineup to just one run and four hits while recording seven strikeouts. Beam started the game by retiring eleven consecutive batters before surrendering his first hit in the fourth inning. Beam would put together five strong innings before being taken out in the sixth after issuing back-to-back walks.
Kavares Tears
Kavares Tears had an explosive night, going 2-4 from the plate with four RBIs. Tears opened the scoring for the Vols in the fourth inning with a three-run home run, propelling Tennessee to a 3-0 lead over North Carolina. Tears would add insurance to the Volunteers' lead in the eighth inning with a double to right field, giving the Vols a five-run lead heading into the ninth inning.
Tennessee Bullpen
The Tennessee bullpen, anchored by Kirby Connell and Nate Snead, took over in the sixth inning to relieve Drew Beam. Connell began his night by adeptly navigating the Vols through a jam, entering the game with no outs and two runners on base. Connell escaped the sixth inning unscathed, allowing no runs and no hits. Nate Snead took over in the eighth inning and effectively shut down any hopes of a North Carolina comeback. Snead pitched two dominant innings, without allowing any hits or runs to close out a 6-1 victory for the Vols.
Tennessee's College World Series campaign has now begun with a perfect 2-0 record following victories over Florida State and North Carolina. It's worth noting that 27 of the last 33 national champions also started their College World Series journey with a 2-0 record.
The Vols will play their next game on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with game times yet to be announced.
