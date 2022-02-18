Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 19 Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game One

The Tennessee BaseVols officially begin their 2022 season against Georgia Southern on Friday, February 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET for game one of the opening weekend series in Knoxville.

There are six major preseason polls: D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, USA Today coaches' poll, National College Baseball Writers' Association, Collegiate Baseball Magazine, and Baseball America.

Below are the Vols' preseason ranking in every poll.

D1Baseball: No. 19

Perfect Game: No. 21

USA Today Coaches: No. 16

NCBWA: No. 16

CBM: No. 34

Baseball America: No. 17

The official Top-25 D1Baseball.com rankings will be the reference for each team's ranking this season.

Preseason News:

Above is head coach Tony Vitello's most recent preseason press conference. CF Drew Gilbert and LHP Redmond Walsh also met with the media this past week. Their entire press conferences are below, respectively.

Returning starters for the Vols are Luc Lipcius, Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell, although Russell will primarily serve as a catcher this season for Tennessee.

Beck and Gilbert figure to stay in the outfield this season, and Luc Lipcius will resume his role as the team's starting first baseman.

Gilbert, the team's source of energy and passion, came up huge for the Vols on multiple occasions last season, including a walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

As for Beck, head coach Tony Vitello had high praise for the returning junior in the preseason.

"Jordan came back from Christmas break swinging the bat the best I've ever seen him in January practice. The key for him is to not experiment and think to much, to realize that it's going well for him and do it day in and day out like a big leaguer would do, which he will be one day. That I am confident in."

The Vols' pitching rotation sustained its fair share of injuries, as sophomore Blade Tidwell and redshirt junior Seth Halvorsen will be sidelined indefinitely, with more optimism surrounding Tidwell's availability for conference play. Tidwell is currently dealing with shoulder stiffness and soreness.

Against Georgia Southern, Tony Vitello has not determined who will start on the mound on Saturday and Sunday, but freshman Chase Burns is set to start on opening day against the Eagles.

Below is the entire list of the Vols' starters on opening day against Georgia Southern.

LIVE UPDATES & ANALYSIS

First pitch for Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern is at 4:00 p.m. ET in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. SECN+ has the broadcast. This section will be continuously updated as the game progresses.

Knoxville Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr throws the first pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

1st Inning:

T1

-Jesse Sherill approaches the dish first for the Eagles. It's a ground out after two strikes.

-Parker Biederer and Christian Avant fly out.

B1

-Vols' lead off man DH Seth Stephenson gets to first, but upon review is declared OUT.

-LF Logan Chambers grounds out.

-Jordan Beck ground ball. Call under review at first. Beck called OUT upon review.

Back-to-back 1-2-3 halves of the first innings. Second inning underway.

2nd Inning:

-Chase Burns earns his first strikeout as a Vol, striking out Jason Swan.

-Ground out for Will Patota.

-Ground out for Noah Ledford.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

