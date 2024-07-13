How Many Tennessee Volunteers Will Go in the First Round of the 2024 MLB Draft?
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a historic 2024 season after winning the first national title in program hisotry. Head coach Tony Vitello, who will be part of MLB draft day coverage, had a roster that was loaded down with MLB talent and the Volunteers could have multiple names called in the first round. So which names should Tennessee fans keep an eye out for when the MLB draft kick off on Sunday?
The top prospect for Tennessee in this year's class is second baseman Christian Moore. He posted an incredible 2024 season stat line. He was a crucial piece to Tennessee's national championship-winning team. Over his three years at Tennessee, Moore finished with a .338 batting average, 61 home runs, 160 RBI and 162 starts, which is ironically the same number of games in a full MLB regular season. He's not the only Volunteer predicted to go in the first round, so here are what the MLB draft experts are predicting:
MLB.com 2024 mock draft:
Christian Moore, 12th overall, Boston Red Sox:
"If an unexpected surprise doesn't slip to 12, the Red Sox figure to grab someone from a pool of a dozen or so guys in the second tier of college bats. Leading contenders include Moore, Smith, Benge and Waldschmidt. This is probably the ceiling for Wake Forest third baseman/outfielder Seaver King, Louisiana State third baseman Tommy White and North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt. If Boston wants pitching, East Carolina right-hander Trey Yesavage would be the obvious choice."
Billy Amick, 21st overall, Minnesota Twins:
"Still more college bats: Honeycutt, King, Amick. The Twins also could consider Louisiana high school right-hander William Schmidt and could try to float him down to their next selection at No. 33."
Drew Beam, 37th overall, Pittsburgh Pirates, Supplemental First Round:
In 2023, Beam finished with a 4.22 ERA, 102.1 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts and allowed 48 runs. During his three years in college baseball, opponents held a .242 batting average against Beam.
ESPN 2024 MLB Mock Draft:
Christian Moore, 12th overall, Boston Red Sox:
"Moore's leading spots to land are here, eighth to the Angels, and 16th to the Marlins. Kurtz and Griffin could also be the pick if they happen to be on the board. Trey Yesavage is also in the mix for most of the teams picking at Nos. 11-15."
