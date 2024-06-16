How to Watch No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 4 North Carolina in College World Series
Following a thrilling walk-off in Friday night's 12-11 comeback victory over Florida State, the Vols will now take on No. 4 North Carolina in round two of the College World Series.
Friday night's fireworks will be etched in Volunteer history for years to come, as the Vols rallied back from a five-run deficit in walk-off fashion, courtesy of a two-out single hit by Dylan Dreiling, advancing Tennessee to the second round of the College World Series. North Carolina had a similar path to Sunday's contest, hitting a walk-off against No. 12 Virginia in a tightly contested matchup. With the game tied at 2-2 and a runner on third, center fielder Vance Honeycutt hit a line drive into left field, securing a 3-2 victory for North Carolina.
The Tennessee offense aims to build upon their explosive performance from Friday night, where the Vols racked up 18 hits in a thrilling comeback victory against Florida State. The Volunteers' lineup will be tested against North Carolina's left-handed pitcher Shea Sprague, who has excelled throughout the postseason. Sprague holds a 2-0 record in the NCAA Tournament with wins against LSU and West Virginia, allowing just four runs and 11 hits in his tournament outings.
Players to watch in Friday's matchup include Tennessee's Christian Moore and North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt. Moore is coming off one of the best performances of his career, going 5-for-6 at the plate against Florida State and hitting only the second cycle in College World Series history. Moore also holds Tennessee's program records for most home runs in a single season and career home runs. For North Carolina, center fielder Vance Honeycutt is projected as a top-ten pick in this year's MLB Draft and is considered one of the best outfielders in the country. Honeycutt boasts a batting average of .312, along with 26 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season.
The first pitch for Sunday night's matchup is set for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024
Time - 6:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN2
Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.