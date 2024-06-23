How to Watch: Tennessee vs Texas A&M, College World Series Game Two
How to watch game two of the College World Series between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.
The Texas A&M Aggies took game one of the College World Series on Saturday by a final score of 9-5. Now the Tennessee Volunteers will look to force a game three on Sunday or else the Aggies will be crowned champions for the 2024 college baseball season.
In game one, the Aggies jumped out to an early lead as they scored two in the first inning, one run coming off of a lead-off home run from Grahovac. They would then tack on five more runs in the third inning and take a 7-2 lead into the fourth inning. The Aggies would go on to add two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it 9-2 via a two-run shot from Kent. However, Tennessee would answer right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning off of a two-run shot from Dreiling and a solo home run from Ensley to make it 9-5. However, it would not be enough to mount a comeback in the late innings.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is listed at -250 odds to win game two of the championship series.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time - 2:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ABC
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
