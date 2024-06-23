Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score: Aggies Take Game One in CWS
Game one of the college world series took place on Saturday between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies. The two SEC teams had only played one time prior to the matchup during the SEC tournament and now they are in the midst of a battle for the championship. In game one, Texas A&M took the win by a final score of 9-5.
In game one, the Aggies jumped out to an early lead as they scored two in the first inning, one run coming off of a lead-off home run from Grahovac. They would then tack on five more runs in the third inning and take a 7-2 lead into the fourth inning. The Aggies would go on to add two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it 9-2 via a two-run shot from Kent. However, Tennessee would answer right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning off of a two-run shot from Dreiling and a solo home run from Ensley to make it 9-5. However, it would not be enough to mount a comeback in the late innings.
By the sixth inning, the Volunteers had used five different pitchers in the game. Causey managed to go 3.2 innings while striking out five despite giving up four runs. From there the Volunteers filtered through a multitude of arms giving them quick work throughout the game.
Game two of the college world series will be played on Sunday at 2 PM ET. The game will be streamed on ABC. If the Aggies win on Sunday, they will be crowned national champs. If Tennessee wins, they will force a game three which will be played on Monday at 7 PM ET on ESPN.
