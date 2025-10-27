Josh Elander's First Tennessee Head Coaching Contract Details Release
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball program is set for one of the biggest tests in their program history, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to continue what they have been doing, but with that being the. case they will need to do it under a former assistant, who is now the head baseball coach.
The head baseball coach for the Vols is now Josh Elander after former Tennessee Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello accepted a job to become the next manager for the San Francisco Giants. This was a move that made history in the MLB, as this is something that makes the Vols look great.
That being as Vitello was the first no-pro-experience coach to jump directly from the college scene to become a manager. He is also the highest paid first time manager in the history of the MLb for what it's worth, which means he received a raise to go be the Giants manager.
In three years time, the Giants manager will be making around 1,500,000 more than if he was at Tennessee for those three years per reports. Of course, you have to factor in the cost of living, which is less simple when it comes to the state of California.
The Vols baseball coach received his first contract with the Tennessee Vols, which has been revelead first by Mike Wilson.
Josh Elander's Contract
Elander will be receiving $1,000,000 annually across his five-year contract, which also has some room for bonuses. This was more than a $500,000 raise, as he was making less than $500,000 as the Vols assistant. This is more than what Vitello's original contract was, but of course, that changed when he helped raise the budget tremendously.
If Elander was to be fired he would be making 50% of his remaining contract, if fired without cause. While this isn't likely, it is always important to note these things.
If Elander wins the college world series he then would make a $200,000 bonus. If he even appeared in a college world series final he would make $160,000 instead of $200,000 in bonus funds. If he even makes the college world series as a whole, he would be making a $140,000. He will make $100,000 for making a super regional, while making $60,000 for hosting a regional and making $40,000 for making a regional.
Elander will make an additional $80,000 for winning either the SEC tournament championship or the regular season SEC title. A nearly guaranteed bonus is making $20,000 for making the SEC Tournament.
As mentioned, make sure to check Mike Wilson's story out, as he is the one who originally provided these details.