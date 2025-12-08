The Tennessee Volunteers made some moves when it comes to the college staff that they have on the football side of things. They waited to make some decisions until after signing day, and these decisions have been put in place prior to the bowl game.

The first decision was made on Monday, as the Vols will be without their defensive coordinator for the bowl game, but it's by choice. Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tim Banks have parted ways, as the Vols are looking to improve on the defensive side of the football. They have had some average seasons and one solid season (which was last season). Their worst season was this season, as they were quite disappointing on the defensive side of the football.

The Tennessee Volunteers also named William Inge as the interim defensive coordinator for the Vols' game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on December 30th. This is a game that the Vols will be playing and looking to win to close the season the way that they hoped.

The Vols will be looking for a replacement on the defensive side of the football, as they are now looking to land someone who will make this defensive playstyle better. The Vols will be looking for immediate improvement, as anyone would be, as the coordinators of a team.

Former NFL Head Coach Becomes Possible Candidate For Tennessee Football's DC Job

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches from the sideline as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Some names have already been linked to the opening by fans and reporters, which has led some of the popular names remaining without a job on the list, along with some of the top names on the staff looking for a job. One of the first names that started to come to mind is one of the better players in the history of Tennessee football at the linebacker position, and a former NFL head coach, who coached with the New England Patriots... Jerod Mayo.

Mayo is someone who played the linebacker position at Tennessee and is an avid supporter of the program. He is also someone who is searching for a job after an unsuccessful stab at the head coaching gig for the New England Patriots. He is a guy who has a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball, and is someone who could help this Tennessee defense alongside one of the nation's best linebacker coaches with William Inge. This seems to be a win-win in the eyes of some people, but they will need to do what they can to put their team in the best situation to go compete next season.

