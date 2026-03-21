LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee Baseball vs Missouri Tigers - Game 2 Scores and Key Moments

Live updates from Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers look to redeem themselves with a win against the Missouri Tigers in college baseball.

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this afternoon as they look to avoid losing their second conference series of the season against the Missouri Tigers. Today's game will be the second matchup in a three-game series.

The Volunteers fell short in yesterday's matchup, as they were defeated at home by the Missouri Tigers by a score of 8-4. The Vols trailed for the entirety of the contest and were unable to build any momentum with their bats.

With a defeat tonight, the team will have lost both of its initial conference series and will be in a major need to begin building momentum for the remainder of the regular season. Game three of this series will be played on Sunday, March 22nd, at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

As the Vols and Tigers continue their game three matchup, Volunteers on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage of the events as they occur. Stay tuned for more updates from the Tennessee Volunteers matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee Baseball vs Missouri Tigers Live Updates (Game 2)

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Editor's Note**: This article will be continuously updated throughout the duration of today's contest. For pitch for the game is scheduled for approximately 6:00 p.m. ET.

Top of First Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of First Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Second Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Second Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Third Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Third Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Fourth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Fourth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Fifth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Fifth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Sixth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Sixth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Seventh Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Seventh Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Eighth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Eighth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Ninth Inning (Missouri at Bat)