LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee Baseball vs the Missouri Tigers - Game 3

Live updates from Knoxville as the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team looks to earn their first series victory in SEC play.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Missouri Tigers this afternoon as the Vols look to close out their second conference series with a win. Today's game will be the final contest of a three-game series between these two programs.

The Volunteers avenged their game one loss with a win over the Tigers on Saturday and are looking to earn a victory in game three to win their first conference series of the season. Saturday's victory saw a strong defensive showing for the Vols, as they held the Tigers to just two runs, despite surrendering eight hits.

Tennessee has scored only four runs of their own in the past two contests however, and will likely need to increase their offensive output this afternoon in order to have better odds at securing a victory.

With a win today, the Volunteers will secure their first series victory against an SEC opponent and will be building some excellent momentum to continue its regular season and potentially earn a spot in the College World Series.

As the Vols and Tigers continue their game three matchup, Volunteers on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage of the events as they occur. Stay tuned for more updates from the Tennessee Volunteers matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee Baseball vs Missouri Tigers Live Updates (Game 3)

Courtland Lawson jaunts to home plate as Trey Lipscomb is walked during the Missouri at Tennessee baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Utbaseballvsmissouri 0683 | Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's Note**: This article will be regularly updated throughout the duration of today's contest. For pitch for the game is scheduled for approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Top of First Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Kam Durnin flies out to right field fo rthe first out of the game.

Jase Woita strikes out swinging on a 1-2 count.

Pierre Seals strikes out swinging to retire the side. Game is tied 0-0.

Bottom of First Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Second Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Second Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Third Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Third Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Fourth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Fourth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Fifth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Fifth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Sixth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Sixth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Seventh Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Seventh Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Eighth Inning (Missouri at Bat)

Bottom of Eighth Inning (Tennessee at Bat)

Top of Ninth Inning (Missouri at Bat)