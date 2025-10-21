New Tony Vitello Update Surfaces Tuesday Afternoon
The Tennessee Volunteers await the decision of one of the greatest baseball coaches to ever coach the Tennessee Volunteers. If not the greatest. He is the same coach who led the Vols to their first national championship victory. That man is Tony Vitello.
Vitello has started to receive some buzz, as he is one of the many individuals that has been linked to an MLB job, as there are multiple manager spots open at this time; however, he is the only college coach at this time to be considered. The Vols have a lot on their hands if they want to fight off the San Francisco Giants, who are reportedly close to closing on a deal with the Vols coach, but nothing was finalized.
This has led to many new updates, including the newest development on Tuesday afternoon.
The Latest on Tony Vitello
In a recent report made by Eric Cain from VolQuest, Vitello is at the Tennessee baseball practice this afternoon, which makes three days in a row that he has been in attendance. This is great news for the Vols, as if he were to miss, then things would be more dim, as that would nearly be a tell-all sign that he is leaving.
There were multiple headlines released on Monday that the Tennessee Vols coach was still torn on a decision. This was also released after Andrew Baggarly detailed that the Giants need to make it worth his while.
Giants Need to Make it Worth His While
"Not yet. I mean there's a lot to work through, and a lot of financials involved, and another thing is, I think a complicating factor is there is a eight teams looking for a manager now. I was talking to someone else in the business this morning and they were like 'what if you get an offer from say the Twins, but you know that the Padres still want to talk to you'. It's like, what do you do? It's a really good question. I'm not suggesting that Tony Vitello is out there getting multiple major league offers. I think what we need to know is how much does he want this, and everything that we continue to hear is that he does want this, and this isn't just a way to drive up his Tennessee salary. But the Giants are going to have to make this worth his while. Not only will this be only unprecedented to hire a D1 coach straight into an MLB manager position, but I mean he is going to be basically an entry level experience guy in terms of pro baseball, and he's not going to be paid like one. I mean they are going to have to make it worth his while to leave Tennessee, so there are a lot of factors they are working through and also we know that the league does not like the teams to announce things on days that there are postseason games. Obviously, the Blue Jays made sure we had a game seven tonight (Monday)."
Baggarly also wasn't so sure on what his decision was, as he provided his update on Monday.
Still Unsure on a Decision
"I mean I don't know, I really don't know. This is not something that Giants have floated out there. They have been locked down, we don't have any team sources on any of our reporting. It's all through the industry, so this is not to their advantage to have this news out there if they really want to get this guy. But he's got some choices to make. The ball's in his court really, Tony Vitello. Maybe another team will look at this and be like 'why aren't we talking to this guy?' Then another team is calling, so there's a lot of different permutations. This is the guy that they have offered the job to, now we just have to found out if they can match it up."