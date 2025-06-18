Pedro Martinez Has Harsh Words for Critics of Rafael Devers After Trade to Giants
He last played for the team 21 years ago, but former Boston Red Sox pitcher-turned-TBS analyst Pedro Martinez remains a prominent voice in the team's sprawling media landscape.
When Martinez weighed in on the Red Sox's still-stunning trade of designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, Boston's fans took notice. The Hall of Fame pitcher mounted a fierce defense of Devers amid recent reporting that painted a picture of a divided Red Sox organization.
"I was shocked (when I heard about the deal), because if you try to sell to me, knowing Raffy Devers, that Raffy is a bad teammate or he's not a team player, you're lying," Martinez said. "You're gonna tell me he's a bad influence in the clubhouse? He's not."
The Devers trade has embarrassed Boston's front office amid an up-and-down year (and decade). The Red Sox traded Devers despite what has become an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, and the team has made the playoffs once since winning the 2018 World Series.
"The thing they mishandled from the get-go... this should've been in the hands of baseball people, not front-office people," Martinez said. "Not leaking it to the media. Not having a back-and-forth with the media, and (manager) Alex (Cora), and (president) Sam Kennedy, and (general manager Craig) Breslow."