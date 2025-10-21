Former Tennessee Vols QB Shares His Thoughts on Tony Vitello Amid Giants Reports
The Tennessee Volunteers have been fighting off some information that has been released, as they are looking to keep their baseball coach Tony Vitello. Vitello recently got offered the job to become the new manager for the San Francisco Giants, which recently wrapped up their .500 season.
This is an intriguing job in a great league with tons of opportunity to grow; however, what he has done at Tennessee has solidified him as one of the greatest college baseball coaches in recent memory. He is arguably the best current baseball coach and is almost unanimously the best Tennessee baseball coach of all time.
This has led many to share their opinions and comments on the situation. This includes former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano is one of the former Vols who remains active on X and talks Tennessee sports. One of the sports he talks about (not as often as football) is baseball, which is a sport he loves. He shared his comment below.
Jarrett Guarantano Shares His Tony Vitello Comments
"The San Francisco Giants are one of the most prestigious/historical organizations in all of sports. Of course I wouldn’t want Coach Vitello to leave Tennessee, but how does he not take that opportunity? I have a ton of respect for him either way. Won our first-ever national championship & has brought amazing life to Tennessee baseball."
The Vols are still in a good position in this one, as the Vols still have a chance. In a recent interview with KNBR, Andrew Baggarly detailed his current thoughts on if Vitello will be taking the San Francisco Giants Job.
"I mean I don't know, I really don't know. This is not something that Giants have floated out there. They have been locked down, we don't have any team sources on any of our reporting. It's all through the industry, so this is not to their advantage to have this news out there if they really want to get this guy. But he's got some choices to make. The ball's in his court really, Tony Vitello. Maybe another team will look at this and be like 'why aren't we talking to this guy?' Then another team is calling, so there's a lot of different permutations. This is the guy that they have offered the job to, now we just have to found out if they can match it up."