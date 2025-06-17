Red Sox Fans All Had the Same Reaction to Rafael Devers Taking First Base Reps With Giants
Rafael Devers is now willing to play first base, and is even taking steps in that direction. That didn't sit well with his former fans.
The Boston Red Sox sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking trade on Sunday after weeks of tension with the 28-year-old star. After losing his third base job to Alex Bregman, Devers was acting as Boston's designated hitter. A few weeks into the season, the team asked him to move to first base, and he emphatically rejected the suggestion. San Francisco will have no such issues.
After Devers was introduced as a member of the Giants video captured him taking grounders at first base.
Red Sox fans on social media were not pleased.
Yeah that's got to hurt.
The Red Sox got a pretty light return for the three-time All-Star slugger. The Giants will take on all of the roughly $250 million remaining on Devers's deal, but they also get a dynamic left-handed slugger. Through 73 games during the 2025 season, Devers is slashing .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Now the Giants may get him on the field defensively at first base.