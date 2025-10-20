Report: Tony Vitello Closing in on Tennessee/San Francisco Giants Decision
The Tennessee Volunteers are awaiting the biggest news of the year, as they were hopeful that the initial reports were rumors, but quickly turned to reality. The Vols are hopeful that they can fight off an amazing opportunity for arguably their best coach across the board when it comes to a production standpoint.
This coming as there were multiple reports indicating that the Tennessee Volunteers may be losing their head baseball coach Tony Vitello. Vitello is the most intriguing baseball coach at the college level, and has started to pick up some traction when it comes to moving jobs and positions. While this has nothing to do with any other college teams (highly doubt he would leave Tennessee for another college job in this moment of thinking), he has been getting bigger opportunities in people's eyes.
The former National Championship winning head baseball coach for the Tennessee Volunteers has received some MLB manager opportunities that has started to circulate, as he has been linked to two teams. The more unlikely option being one of the closest teams to Knoxville with the Atlanta Braves, a team with a lot of things to like, but still need some work done. The more likely option being the one being discussed today is the San Francisco Giants, as he is reportedly their No. 1 guy at the time of this article being written.
Latest News on Tony Vitello
There were some more reports that released on Sunday morning, which is around 24 hours from the releasing of this article.
"University of Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello has emerged as a front-runner for the San Francisco Giants managerial job, and a resolution on a potential deal is expected in the next 24 to 72 hours, sources told ESPN on Saturday, confirming multiple reports," said Jeff Passan from ESPN when talking about Tony Vitello and his possible jump from the Tennessee Volunteers to the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants and the Vols coach was expected to reach a deal according to reports on Saturday, however there has been more reports release that he was at practice on Sunday with the team. This has injected a dose of hope for this Tennessee fan base, as they want to return their head baseball coach for this upcoming season. The initial report and the current standpoint has been that he will tell his team that he is leaving before he does, something that has yet to be reported at this time.
Give the initial timeline, fans can expect an announcement within the next 48 hours, according to Passan.