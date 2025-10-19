Report: Tony Vitello Was At Tennessee Practice Amid San Francisco Giants Rumors/Reports
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams in the nation that have done a great job in the game of baseball at the college level. The Vols have been in a position to do some damage in the post-season, even winning the national championship just two seasons ago.
While the players play a factor, the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to shine the most thanks to their elite-level coaching staff. The center of all that remains to be Tony Vitello, for now. The Vols have been led by Vitello for multiple seasons, and they have been continuing on to be one of the better teams across the nation under his leadership, but how long will that last?
The Vols coach has been linked to multiple manager job openings in the MLB, but that was just rumors so we thought. That rumor feed that many thought was fake soon turned to reality, as not only is Vitello an option, but he is the favorite to land the job with the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants finished this season .500 in a 162 game season, as they walked away with 81 wins and 81 losses. There is a lot to like about their roster, but many believes they were under poor leadership. The Vols by nature are then put into the cross hairs, as the head coach for their program is one of the better coaches in all of baseball.
His fun and goofy personality is notable, but what remains to be the biggest factor of this is his ability to win and get his players to buy in. Vitello is an easy-to-like type of guy, but with the hopes of being able to continue what he has done in a Vols uniform doesn't look to be the greatest of odds.
That was until more news released.
The Latest (First Reported by Mike Wilson)
Mike Wilson from Knox News reported that their close sources confirmed that Vitello was at practice earlier today. While his future is in jeopardy due to the many options he has, having Vitello on campus and at practice can be viewed in many different ways, but the overall feedback has seemed positive online. The Vols baseball team is inching closer to their start to the season, but they are also far away. They will begin their season in the early portion of 2026.
