Volunteer Country

Report: Tony Vitello Was At Tennessee Practice Amid San Francisco Giants Rumors/Reports

Tony Vitello was at the Vols practice? Let's take a look as the rumors and reports circulating around the Giants continue.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello before a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello before a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams in the nation that have done a great job in the game of baseball at the college level. The Vols have been in a position to do some damage in the post-season, even winning the national championship just two seasons ago.

While the players play a factor, the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to shine the most thanks to their elite-level coaching staff. The center of all that remains to be Tony Vitello, for now. The Vols have been led by Vitello for multiple seasons, and they have been continuing on to be one of the better teams across the nation under his leadership, but how long will that last?

The Vols coach has been linked to multiple manager job openings in the MLB, but that was just rumors so we thought. That rumor feed that many thought was fake soon turned to reality, as not only is Vitello an option, but he is the favorite to land the job with the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants finished this season .500 in a 162 game season, as they walked away with 81 wins and 81 losses. There is a lot to like about their roster, but many believes they were under poor leadership. The Vols by nature are then put into the cross hairs, as the head coach for their program is one of the better coaches in all of baseball.

His fun and goofy personality is notable, but what remains to be the biggest factor of this is his ability to win and get his players to buy in. Vitello is an easy-to-like type of guy, but with the hopes of being able to continue what he has done in a Vols uniform doesn't look to be the greatest of odds.

That was until more news released.

The Latest (First Reported by Mike Wilson)

Tony Vitell
Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello watches the football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UAB Blazers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Mike Wilson from Knox News reported that their close sources confirmed that Vitello was at practice earlier today. While his future is in jeopardy due to the many options he has, having Vitello on campus and at practice can be viewed in many different ways, but the overall feedback has seemed positive online. The Vols baseball team is inching closer to their start to the season, but they are also far away. They will begin their season in the early portion of 2026.

For the original report made by Wilson, check out the article HERE.

More Tennessee Volunteers News

feed

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Baseball