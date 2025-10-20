Former Tennessee Football Player Demands Giants to Leave Tony Vitello Alone
The Tennessee Volunteers are awaiting more news on one of the biggest stories of the year of 2025. This comes as there were rumors for weeks that Tony Vitello could be off to the MLB after what has been a historic college run as the Tennessee Vols' head coach for the baseball program.
Vitello has led the Tennessee Volunteers to Omaha plenty of times, and has won multiple SEC championships. That is great and all, but the breakthrough for this staff and team was when the Tennessee Volunteers won the National Championship just two seasons ago. The Vols defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC battle for the national championship, which was brought back to Knoxville, Tennessee. This was a game that the Tennessee Volunteers expected to win, and they did just that.
They were led by multiple different players, including a top-10 pick following his run in Omaha, Christian Moore. Moore is one of many players that Vitello has put into the professional system, as well as one of many players that Vitello has put into the MLB. Moore plays with the Angels, who is one of the better young teams on paper.
This caught the attention of many MLB teams reportedly, as Vitello was linked to two manager opportunities. He was linked to the Atlanta Braves opportunity, which ultimately didn't last very long, as the main opportunity that he was linked to was for the San Francisco Giants job. This was mainly just simple reports until Saturday, when he was expected to be finalizing a deal with the Giants sooner rather than later.
Tennessee fans were quick to show their feelings, as they remain hopeful that the Vols baseball coach stays put in Knoxville. The Vols baseball coach is loved by most in Knoxville, which has led the Tennnessee fan base to demand that the Giants leave Vitello be. This includes a former player. That former player being Kevin Simon.
Kevin Simon Demands San Francisco Giants to Leave Coach Vitello Alone
If there was one thing to note it would be that the Vols wouldn't go down without a fight, and that includes former Tennessee Vols players, with Simon being a former Tennessee Volunteers defender. He shared a comment that stated "Speaking for VFL's world wide. Leave our Coach alone!!!"
Simon represents most of Vol Nation, who plan to fight this until the very end with the hopes of their baseball coach being the lead guy in charge come this season.