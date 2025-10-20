Former Tennessee WR Shares Frustration With Crucial Play Call in Alabama vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers played against arguably the toughest team in the SEC over the weekend, as they played against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This was a contest that was expected to be closer than it ultimately was, as the Tide were favored to win around a touchdown, but that wouldn't be the case.
The Vols lost this contest by more than they were predicted, as they lost in a 37-20 contest. The Vols showed some things to like in this one, but there were also some questionable decisions and some missed plays that dimmed the Vols chances of winning this game. Fans were quick to shine light on this on their social medias, but the fans weren't the only one.
One of the other factors of this was the fact that some of the former Tennessee Volunteers players reacted to this, which some just weren't as clear as others in what they meant. One of the players who was clear following one of the biggest moments in the game was when the Vols were at the goal line with nine seconds on the clock. In this moment they had no timeouts, and nearly had to throw the ball, but many fans were not happy with the outcome, as Aguilar threw an interception that would result in a touchdown the other way, as the Crimson Tide took the interception all the way back for a 99-yard pick-six.
Dont'e Stallworth Shares His Frustration
This had some former players frustrated, including one of Tennessee's more popular wide receivers, Dont'e Stallworth. The former Tennessee Vols receiver shared his thoughts on his X account.
"I don’t understand coming out in a run formation with 9 seconds left and no TOs. you CANT run the ball there and the defense knows it because if you don’t score the half is over and you don’t even get a FG! I wish we would’ve ran the ball..."
This was one of the biggest plays in the game, but the Vols would get a stop to start the second half, and go down to score. They also forced a turnover, but couldn't keep their momentum. This wasn't the lone play that defined this game, however this isn't the type of play you would like to have if you are Josh Heupel and this Tennessee Vols team.
There will be room to grow, as they look to defeat their rivals on the road when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.