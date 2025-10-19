National Analyst Calls for Tennessee Football Changes
The Tennessee Vols lost against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. This wasn't the best game and showing for the Tennessee Volunteers, which led many to start questioning some things. This includes Will Backus from CBS Sports. He had many things to say following the game.
Backus began his Tennessee segment by stating that the Vols aren't where they need to be by making a headline that states "Tennessee is heading in the wrong direction." Now, to be fair, he did name his article based on the fact that this is about Week 8 overreactions, but he did mention many different things.
He broke it down in multiple different sections. Here is what some of the most important sections say, but please note this isn't everything he had to say. You can click HERE to see the remainder of what he said.
Will Backus Calls for Tennessee Changes
"Don't read that (the headline) and think it's saying Tennessee needs to fire Josh Heupel or anything like that; the Vols coach has done tremendous work in Knoxville. He pulled the program out of its darkest decade and has completely reset the standard in less than five years."
"He's the best coach Tennessee has had on the sidelines since Phillip Fulmer, but he's going to have to make some tough decisions after this season if he wants to prevent what he's built from tumbling down."
He then would talk about two major issues by pointing out two coaches. Here is what was said.
"Defensively, the Vols cannot tackle," Backus said in his article. On one play, Tennessee's defense had Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard dead to rights 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Bernard broke at least five tackles en route to an 18-yard gain.
He then jumped into conversation about the Vols wide receiver core.
"Tennessee's wide receiver corps -- talented on paper -- is plagued with horrible drops. Tackling and catching are two major sore spots that severely limit Tennessee's upside. They're also two core tenets of a functional team."
Next, Backus discussed Heupel's loyalty to coaches, who he believes are underperforming.
"Heupel is loyal to his coaches, but a lot of the same units are consistently underperforming. After Tim Banks' defense carried Tennessee last year, it's been a liability this season. Outside of 2024, Banks has largely underperformed in his role as defensive coordinator. Though he's recruited well, Tennessee's wide receivers have consistently floundered under coach Kelsey Pope's tutelage. "
Finally, he would discuss how he believes changes has to be made.
"Discipline in road games also remains an issue. Tennessee had nine penalties for 63 yards against Alabama. That's a poor reflection of Heupel himself."
"Change has to be made if Tennessee and Heupel want to ensure that 2024's playoff appearance wasn't a flash in the pan."