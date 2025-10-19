WATCH: Tennessee vs Alabama Highlights
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the Vols had the hopes of being able to beat the Crimson Tide on the road for the first time since 2003, but that wasn't the case. While many anticipated this game to be close, that was also not the case. The Vols walked away with a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night with the score showing 37-20. This will be a game that the Vols will be able to learn from, as the Vols will want to learn from these mistakes, before they make the same mistakes come next week.
Of course, next week they will be back in action when they play against the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be a game that they play on the road before they find themselves back in action on November 1st inside Neyland Stadium against the Oklahoma Sooners. That will be a game that the Vols will key in on heavily, as they will need to win that game if they want to keep up with the top teams in the nation.
Even in their loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Vols have shown a lot of things that there is to like, but even then, the Vols weren't better than the Crimson Tide in many categories. The Vols failed to make the most of their opportunities, which you will see in some of the highlights, but at the same time, the Vols have the opportunity to be one of the better teams in the nation when they piece together the things that they need to piece together completely. This will be the thing they need to attempt to do when they play against the Kentucky Wildcats, as this will be a game that the Vols need to win, but a game that the Vols will be expected to win. As for their game against the Oklahoma Sooners, they may be the slight favorites if they are lucky, but they will likely play the underdog role in this game, as the Sooners have one of the more dangerous teams in the SEC, depending on who you ask.
Watch: Tennessee vs Alabama Crimson Tide Highlights
Watch the video below as the Vols and the Crimson tide both have valuable highlights in this 20-minute long video of two rivals battling in the annual Third Saturday in Octobert.