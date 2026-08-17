Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Tampa Bay Rays are cruising atop the American League Central, sporting a 74-69 record, which is 5.5 games clear of the New York Yankees, but they've now lost three straight games to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles have fought their way into a wild card spot, but they still have a long way to go between now and the end of the season if they want to clinch a postseason berth. A great step in the right direction would be clinching the series sweep against the Rays tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's AL East finale.

Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Orioles +1.5 (-164)

Rays -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Orioles +146

Rays -158

Total

OVER 7.5 (-122)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Brandon Young, RHP (9-3, 3.33 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan, LHP (9-6, 3.09 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 17

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rays.TV

Orioles record: 61-63

Rays record: 74-49

Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Young UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+106)

One of the biggest reasons for the Rays' success is their plate discipline. They currently have the lowest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball, striking out on just 18.8% of their plate appearances. They'll take on Brandon Young of the Orioles, who isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher. He has struck out just 7.4 batters per nine innings pitched. I love this bet at plus-money.

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Best Bet

Shane McClanahan doesn't get the respect he deserves. He finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2022 when he had a 2.54 ERA for the season, and then he battled injury issues throughout 2023 and missed both 2024 and 2025 entirely. He is starting to find his pitch again, but he has already built up an impressive 3.09 ERA this year.

McClanahan should be able to keep the Orioles' lineup in check and let the Rays' offense take over. Tampa Bay is fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

I'm going to bet on the Rays to avoid the series sweep and get the win tonight.

Pick: Rays -158 via FanDuel

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