Tennessee Baseball Lands Intriguing Transfer Portal Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team has been on a roll when it comes to landing talent from the college baseball transfer portal, as they have now officially made their fourth addition through the portal after landing someone they are very familiar with. The player that they have landed is a player from inside the SEC, and a player who has been a great piece for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tennessee Lands Jake McCoy

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Jake McCoy (23) reacts after striking out a batter against the Clemson Tigers during the top of the fourth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The player that the Tennessee Volunteers have landed is South Carolina Gamecocks left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy. McCoy is a 6'1 and 185-pound frame with great tools, as he is a prospect who has reached as high as 98 with his fastball, but he is also someone who can throw a sweeping slider and a nasty changeup.

He was inactive last season, as he was injured with a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which required season-ending Tommy John Surgery. He is eligible to be drafted in the MLB Draft, although he could fall in the draft due to his injury. As of now, he ranks as a top 200 prospect in the draft, which means he could bypass coming to Tennessee to play baseball due to the fact that he could be selected by an MLB team.

Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers, they will be getting a star to add to either the rotation or the bullpen when it comes to next season if he does bypass college, which will remain a wait-and-see. If he were to come to college, he could easily push his draft stock up, which has been the case for plenty of former transfers who have committed and played for the Vols prior to being drafted in the MLB Draft.

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