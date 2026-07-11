Tennessee Baseball Signee Jared Grindlinger Gets Selected in the First Round of the MLB Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have a commit who has been drafted early in the MLB Draft, as the player who was selected in the MLB Draft is none other than Jared Grindlinger. Grindlinger is the brother of a current Tennessee Vols baseball player, Trent Grindlinger.

Jared Grindlinger Gets Selected

Tennessee baseball assistant coach Josh Elander during the NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kns Us Base Alabama | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grindlinger is ranked as Perfect Game's No. 5 prospect in the class, and he is the highest-rated commit that the Tennessee Volunteers have had. Grindlinger was selected with the No. 12 pick, which means that he will be joining the Angels farm system now that he has been selected, unless he does what many don't expect him to do. What that is is if he were to turn down the team that drafted him and go to college with the hopes of pushing his draft stock.

Prospects who remain eligible in college, or have yet to begin their college eligibility, can leave to join the college that they are signed/committed to, but it is very rare that a prospect from high school, who is drafted as highly as Grindlinger was, will bypass the team that drafted him and go to college. This is because he would be in college for multiple years due to the rules to re-enter the draft being based on age 21, or being based on completing his third year of college baseball.

As for Grindlinger, it remains unlikely that he will be going to college, although he has yet to confirm a decision. Grindlinger is one of the highest-drafted commits that the Vols have ever had and will be one of the better commits the Vols have had to go to the MLB.

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