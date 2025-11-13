Cole Koeninger Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers have been quite busy across many different sports, including one of the more important sports when it comes to the timeline that has been provided. The Vols have had quite the impressive day in the game of baseball without even playing a game. This is because they are looking to land prospects from all over the place, but in order to do that they have to get guys in the boat that will remain committed and stay true. This is exactly what happened with many of the commits, as they signed with Tennessee baseball on Wednesday.
One of the players who signed with Tennessee baseball is arguably the best player in the nation, and arguably the best player in the Tennessee class. That player being the highest-rated prospect committed to the Vols.
The player being talked about is Cole Koeninger. Koeninger is a very talented prospect from the state of Texas, who plays both shortstop and right-handed pitcher, but will likely play shortstop with the Vols, if he makes it to campus. The Tennessee Vols remain one of the better teams in the nation, and a lot of it is because of guys like Koeninger signing with Tennessee.
He detailed his decision to stick with the Vols when speaking to Vols on SI last month. The discussion was based on how he was excited for what's to come.
Cole Koeninger Signs With Tennessee Baseball
"I’m super excited about Coach Elander getting the job and don’t think there’s anyone more deserving. I’ve built a great relationship with him and trust that with his leadership, Tennessee baseball’s excellence will continue," said the talented Tennessee baseball commit when speaking to Vols On SI.
He then provided a message to Tony Vitello after he decided to become the new San Francisco Giants manager. Here is what the talented signee had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
"Congratulations on an amazing opportunity! You are going to do great things, and I wish you nothing but the best in San Francisco."
The Tennessee prospect then would detail what is next for him, as he is now signed and the Vols prospect has the chance to be one of the better players Tennessee seen in recent time.
"I’m focused on my training and maintaining my health this offseason and looking forward to a great spring season. Can’t wait for what the future holds and excited to be a Vol!"