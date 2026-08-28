Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mike Trout to Hit a Friday Night Home Run)

The weekend is finally here, and there's no better way to get it started than by cashing in on a couple of home run bets, so that's exactly what we're going to try to do in today's edition of Daily Dinger.

There are three players I'm targeting to hit a home run tonight, so let's dive into them.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tristan Peters Home Run (+820)

Mike Trout Home Run (+361)

Jonah Cox Home Run (+870)

Tristan Peters Home Run (+820)

Dean Kramer gets the start for the Minnesota Twins tonight, and he's had a significant issue giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is one of the highest marks amongst starting pitchers in the Majors. To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on a member of the Chicago White Sox to hit a dinger.

The player I'm going to target is center fielder Tristan Peters at +820. He has 12 home runs this season, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage at .475, which proves that he has plenty of power. He's a great long-shot bet tonight.

Mike Trout Home Run (+361)

Not every home run bet can be a long-shot pick, so let's take one with much shorter odds on Mike Trout. He and the Los Angeles Angels are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies tonight, who are rolling with Andrew Painter on the mound. Painter has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That sets up Trout to be in a great spot to hit his 21st home run of the season.

Jonah Cox Home Run (+870)

Jonah Cox was called up by the San Francisco Giants in late May, and he has shown some significant power through his first 34 games played in his Major League career. He only has three home runs, but he's currently sporting a slugging percentage of .537, the highest mark on the Giants.

Kohl Drake will be on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight, and while he only has 16.2 innings pitched in the Majors so far, he has already given up three home runs.

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