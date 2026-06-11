Tennessee Baseball Hosts an Elite Transfer on Wednesday

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of needs when it comes to the college baseball transfer portal, as they have already started to gain some talent, but have also lost some talented prospects when it comes to the college baseball transfer portal.

When it comes to the college baseball transfer portal, there have been plenty of names that the Vols have wanted, but they have landed two of the players thus far. The players that they have landed already include two-way superstar Braydon Kersey from the Mercer baseball program, along with Brody Trosclair (pitcher) from Northwestern State. Their search continues, but the player they are now looking at landing is an outfielder from the Tulane program, as they are currently holding out hope to land Jason Wachs.

Tennessee Baseball Hosts Jason Wachs

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wachs can play almost any position in the outfield, and is a great player all the way around. He is one of the better players in the college baseball transfer portal, which is what the Vols need, as they don't need fillers, but instead need the biggest stars that they can get after the way that the season ended last season.

Wachs finished his college baseball season with a total of nine home runs, which is a career high compared to just one other season, which was two home runs in that season. He also finished with over 50 RBIs and a batting average of .327. This is exactly what the Vols need, as they need players who can get on base. When these players get on base, then the players around them will be responsible for driving them in, which would be the best-case scenario for power hitters like Levi Clark.

He visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, as the visit came at a crucial time, as the Vols are now waiting for their next commitment from a transfer portal target.

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