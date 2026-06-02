Tennessee Baseball Loses Another Infielder With a Ton of Potential to the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have been off to a bad start thus far when it comes to the annual college baseball transfer portal, as they have lost multiple talented players.

Evan Hankins Enters the Transfer Portal

Tennessee coach Josh Elander heads back to the dugout during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The newest player to enter the transfer portal for the Tennessee Volunteers is Evan Hankins, who is a bigger departure than some may think, as the Vols are losing a player with nothing short of elite potential. Hankins was a freshman for the Tennessee baseball program this season, and he was one of the players who had the opportunity to find a bigger role come next season, thanks to everyone that the Vols will be losing, especially in the transfer portal, now that they have lost nearly double-digit players.

Hankins is a first baseman from Bristol, Virginia, and is a 6'5 prospect, and would have been great on the defensive side of things, as his length allows him to snag baseballs that others would likely struggle with.

He is an elite first baseman when it comes to his rankings, as he was the No. 2 player at his position in his class, but was the No. 156 prospect in total, according to Perfect Game. He is also one of the more gifted players in the country when it comes to the plate, but he never got a true chance to adjust to the college level, as he finished with no hits, but only stepped up to the plate seven times this season.

What this means is that the Vols didn't play him much, and now they will have to look for another first baseman to add, as Hankins was a priority at the position behind Levi Clark, who played a ton of first base for the Vols this season. He would have had the chance to play much more this upcoming season, but now he is likely going to a school that will play him from the jump and likely start him. It is unknown which school he will be attending, but he is likely going to find a home at a school that is well known due to his young age and multiple years of eligibility remaining.

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