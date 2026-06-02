Tennessee Baseball Player With Promising Future Enters Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers lost yet another prospect to the transfer portal, but one could argue that this is the biggest departure yet.

The player who announced he will be entering the college baseball transfer portal is Hunter High, who is a former in-state prospect. The talented prospect has been with the Vols for three seasons, and he is originally from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. The utility player has quickly become one of the more intriguing young guys on Tennessee's roster, as he was one of the more successful players when it comes to his limited statistics.

Hunter High Enters The Transfer Portal

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 44 college plate appearances, the talented Tennessee player was hitting an average of .343, which makes this a crucial loss for Josh Elander and his staff. He is a good enough bat that he should have had more reps, but with the outfield being one of the deepest parts of the roster, it was hard for everyone to get the playing time that they deserved. This includes High, who was likely going to be a starter for the Vols next season, even if it was as a DH simply due to his unbelievable bat power and pop.

Now the Tennessee Volunteers will have to turn their focus to who they will be bringing in, which shouldn't be a problem for Josh Elander, considering he was a recruiting coach prior to taking on the head coaching gig when Tony Vitello accepted the San Francisco Giants job. This is where things will have to begin changing for the Vols, as they will need to bring in the best talent that they possibly can if they have hopes of winning the way that they used to. Regardless, this isn't a great start for the Vols and their staff.

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