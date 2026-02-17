Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Ole Miss

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for yet another contest, as they are set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. This is a game that the Lady Vols are set to be the favorites even without some of their star players, as they could be without two of their top guards.

This can lead to some changed opinions, as there are still many who believe, regardless of the injury status for many, some still believe the Lady Vols will win.

The Vols on SI staff have submitted their predictions for tonight's game, as they left their score and how they believe the game will go, as the Lady Vols look to win this contest.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Defeats Ole Miss 63-44

Tennessee Lady Volunteers coach Kim Caldwell on the sideline with Tennessee Lady Volunteers forward Janiah Barker (0) during the NCAA women's basketball game against Middle Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Middle Tennessee.

"A big win recently over Missouri, followed by a narrow loss to No. 4 Texas. The Lady Vols are proving they can play with anyone. This team has the potential to be a real threat when the tournaments roll around," Dowden said.

Wesley Powell: Tennessee Defeats Ole Miss 68-62

Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard Mia Pauldo (13) brings the ball down the court as Middle Tennessee guard Kirston Verhulst (10) guards her during the NCAA women's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Middle Tennessee.

"After getting blown out by South Carolina and UCONN, Tennessee played a fairly good game against 4th ranked Texas. Even with the loss, the Vols have shown improvement following the two disappointing games. The Lady Rebels, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three in upset fashion, with their only win in between coming against the conference's worst team, Arkansas. I think it will be a close game, but UT pulls it out late," Powell said.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Defeats Ole Miss 79-58

Tennessee guard Mia Pauldo (13) watches her teammates warm up for the NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Feb. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"The Lady Vols are going into battle without their star guard, Mia Pauldo. This is something that would typically keep the Lady Vols from winning games, but that will not be the case. They may also be without Nya Robertson, who is listed as questionable. The Rebels aren't missing as much, as they will be without Jayla Murray in this game. The Lady Vols are entering this contest as the expected winner, and I believe that will be the case after what many would label as a solid performance against the Texas Longhorns, which would have been a major win for the Kim Caldwell-led program. The leader in this game will be someone who comes in and can get to the basket, as I look for a tough contest in the paint for the Lady Vols. I got the Lady Vols in a landslide," Sisk said.

