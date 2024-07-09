Tennessee Baseball Star Announces He's Returning to the Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a national title for the first time in program history on the baseball field. Their come from behind win over the Texas A&M Aggies finished off a historic season for the Volunteers, and though they've seen some elite talent head to the MLB Draft, one of their key contributors announced Tuesday that he's returning.
OF, Hunter Ensley announced Monday he will forego the MLB Player Draft and return to Knoxville for a fourth year.
Ensley batted .296 this season, hitting 12 home runs, driving in 48 RBIs and he made one of the greatest catches in College World Series History.
The Vols are expected to have multiple first round selections per the MLB Draft projections. With Christian Moore and Billy Amick projected as potential top-25 selections this summer. Ensley returns to Tennessee as a keynote figure in the outfield as well as a maturing bat at the plate. After a season in which the vols hammered 184 home runs, just three shy of the college baseball record, they will need as many powerful bats like Ensley as possible back in the lineup.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.